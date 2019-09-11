This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 11 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Alan Browne wants to consolidate reputation as a goalscoring midfielder

The Preston player registered his first goal for his country last night.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 10:00 AM
18 minutes ago 257 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4804274
Ireland's Alan Browne scores his side's first goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland's Alan Browne scores his side's first goal.
Ireland's Alan Browne scores his side's first goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MORE SO THAN most midfielders, Alan Browne knows where the goal is.

The 24-year-old managed to find the net 12 times in 38 appearances for Preston in the Championship last season.

And last night, on his fifth cap — his fourth against Switzerland lasted a matter of seconds as he replaced David McGoldrick in second-half stoppage time — he scored his first senior international goal.

While the Corkonian has developed a reputation for spectacular long-range efforts at Preston, on this occasion, it was a simple tap-in, after Ronan Curtis’ shot was parried and Scott Hogan turned the rebound across the area and into his path.

“I didn’t have to do too much for it,” he says. “It was obviously a fantastic feeling for me and hopefully it’s something I can [do more].

“The gaffer’s always on to me about running in behind and getting myself in the box. That’s the way you score goals, and thankfully I was in the right place at the right time to finish it off.”

Ireland’s goalscoring issues, both under Martin O’Neill and into the current regime, have been well-documented.

Last night was the first time the team managed three goals in a single game since defeating Uruguay at the Aviva back in June 2017, despite playing Gibraltar twice since then.

Browne, with his eye for a goal, is hopeful he can continue to rectify this issue in the future.

“I’ve played further forward with my club than I did [last night], but I don’t mind playing anywhere on the pitch. As long as I’m out there, I’m happy to play.

“We have struggled to create goals and score goals. I know myself I have got a goal in my locker. Every time I put on the shirt, I look to show that. I try to get on the end of things.” 

He continues: “Anytime an opportunity comes along whether it’s in the box or outside the box, I just try to hit the target. Some go in, some don’t.

As a midfielder, you always have to gamble in the box. Four times out of five, you might not get on the end of things, but you’ve got to be in the right place at the right time and that proved to be the case tonight.

“But it’s only a first goal for my country. It’s one thing to do it at Championship level, it’s another thing to do it at international level. Time will tell whether I can keep up the goalscoring habits.”

And does Browne believe he has done enough to force his way into the manager’s plans for Ireland’s upcoming climactic Euro 2020 group qualifiers?

“I think I’ve given my all on the pitch and that’s all anyone can ever do. I don’t think I’ll be going straight into the team or anything, I don’t expect that.

“The boys have done fantastically in the campaign so far and they deserve their spots in the team. But people get injured or suspended, you’ve got to be ready to go. Hopefully I’ve put a doubt in [Mick McCarthy's] mind and we’ll see where I go from here.”

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie