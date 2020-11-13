Another setback for Ireland as Browne tests positive for Covid-19

Alan Browne at the end of last night's game.

IRELAND MIDFIELDER ALAN Browne has tested positive for Covid-19, the FAI have announced this morning.

The 25-year-old played 90 minutes in last night’s 3-0 friendly defeat to England at an empty Wembley Stadium.

However, the association say that there are no close contacts with the Preston North End player and the rest of the staff and squad have produced negative results.

Manager Stephen Kenny has had to deal with a number of setbacks during his short tenure in charge, and this is the latest one.

Ahead of the two upcoming Uefa Nations League games — beginning with Wales in Cardiff on Sunday — Browne has now joined Callum Robinson (coronavirus), Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Aaron Connolly (all injured) and James McCarthy (family reasons) in pulling out of the original squad.

The Boys in Green, who have two points from four Nations League matches, then take on Bulgaria in Dublin on Wednesday.

