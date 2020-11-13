BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Another setback for Ireland as Browne tests positive for Covid-19

The FAI say that there have been no close contacts with the Preston North End midfielder and the rest of the squad and staff have produced negative results.

By Ben Blake Friday 13 Nov 2020, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 2,689 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5265428
Alan Browne at the end of last night's game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Alan Browne at the end of last night's game.
Alan Browne at the end of last night's game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND MIDFIELDER ALAN Browne has tested positive for Covid-19, the FAI have announced this morning.

The 25-year-old played 90 minutes in last night’s 3-0 friendly defeat to England at an empty Wembley Stadium.

However, the association say that there are no close contacts with the Preston North End player and the rest of the staff and squad have produced negative results.

Manager Stephen Kenny has had to deal with a number of setbacks during his short tenure in charge, and this is the latest one.

Ahead of the two upcoming Uefa Nations League games — beginning with Wales in Cardiff on Sunday — Browne has now joined Callum Robinson (coronavirus), Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Aaron Connolly (all injured) and James McCarthy (family reasons) in pulling out of the original squad.

The Boys in Green, who have two points from four Nations League matches, then take on Bulgaria in Dublin on Wednesday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie