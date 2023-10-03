Alan Cadogan announces retirement from inter-county hurling

CORK’S ALAN CADOGAN has announced his decision to step away from inter-county hurling at the age of 30.

The Douglas forward made his senior hurling debut for Cork in 2014, and went on to win two senior Munster titles. He made a second half-substitute appearance in the 2021 All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick. Cadogan also won three Munster U21 titles with Cork’s footballers.

Cork GAA praised Cadogan as “a wonderfully gifted exponent of both codes.”

“Upon reflection I have decided that the time is right for me to retire from senior inter county hurling”, said Cadogan in a social media post.

“From a young age and seeing the Cork teams of the past, my dream was always to represent Cork at the highest level and I was privileged to do so in both codes from minor, to U21 and at senior inter county hurling for the past 10 years.

“Firstly, I would like to thank my parents James & Eileen for the person you have made me today. You have been there with me every step of this journey and you have been my greatest influence & inspiration. Everyday I stepped foot on a GAA pitch, all I ever wanted to do was to repay you for the love and support that you showed me through the highs and lows. To my siblings Eoin, Ann-Marie and Claire, I thank you for your support, guidance and reassurance throughout the years. I will be forever grateful to you all.

To my Fiancé Maeve, thank you for your support, love and patience throughout my journey. l am grateful for the sacrifices you have made to allow me fulfil my dream and I am glad to have shared this journey with you.

“I also wish to thank Cork County board, my club Douglas GAA and the Cork supporters who encouraged me in every step of the way during my inter county career. Thanks also to the GPA for their off the pitch support, in assisting me through the developments in my career.

“To the current management team, management and coach’s of the past that I worked with, I thank you for showing belief in me and assisting me to be the very best version of myself. I am happy that I have given my all to the Cork jersey the last 10 years by the standards that I with hold for myself both on and off the field. I would like to thank the medical staff and physios that looked after me over the years by making sure I got back to full fitness after each set back I experienced.

“Thank you to my workplace St.Francis College Rochestown Secondary school for their support to me as a student for 6 years and now as a current teacher of the school.

“Finally, I would like to acknowledge the late Br. Damien Brennan. His belief, trust and friendship allowed me to maximise my full potential and inspire me be the very best I could be. Even though we only knew each other for a short period of time, you were more than a mentor. You were a true friend.

“As this chapter closes, I look forward to continuing hurling with my club and exploring new challenges and opportunities that may arise in the future.”