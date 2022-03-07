Former Mayo and Wicklow players made joint-managers of Garden County

WICKLOW HAVE APPOINTED Alan Costello and Gary Duffy as joint-managers for the remainder of the season.

The duo take over from Louth native Colin Kelly who stepped down last Tuesday due to work commitments.

Wicklow gained a point from their opening four Division 3 games, leaving them in real danger of relegation as they face Laois on Saturday.

Costello and Duffy were part of Kelly’s backroom team, with the former also in charge of the Garden County U20s.

Costello enjoyed great success during his playing career. He represented Mayo at minor level and skippered their U21s before sending time on the senior panel in the early 2000s.

He played in the Galway championship and Sigerson Cup with NUIG, and won a Dublin crown with UCD. He won Dublin, Leinster and All-Ireland senior club medals with St Vincent’s.

As a manager, he won a pair of Division 1 league titles with Eire Og, and led Tinahely to the Wicklow IFC crown in addition to the 2020 SFC final. He also coached the UCD Freshers team.

Duffy represented Wicklow at minor, U21, and senior levels, while he collected numerous Wicklow SFC titles with his native St Patricks as a player and coach. He was part of Kevin O’Brien’s U20 backroom set-up last year where he worked a number of the current senior panel.

“Alan and Gary, as joint-managers, have already begun working closely with the squad and management team to maximise performances in our vital three remaining league games,” said chairman Martin Fitzgerald in a statement.

“They have a talented squad to choose from and I know they will work hard to achieve positive results. The full Wicklow County Management Committee and I would like to wish Alan, Gary and the full team the best of luck over the coming months and we look forward to the whole county getting behind the team.”

