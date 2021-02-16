BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Advertisement

Referee squares up to Alan Judge in Ipswich draw

The Irish international was involved in a bizarre confrontation tonight.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 9:52 PM
11 minutes ago 1,476 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5356635

IPSWICH TOWN’S GOALLESS draw with Northampton in League One tonight was notable for a bizarre moment in the second half, when referee Darren Drysdale squared up to Irish international Alan Judge. 

Judge was a second-half substitute in the game at Portman Road, and seemed to take umbrage at the referee’s failure to award Ipswich a free-kick. The referee waved away the appeal before squaring up to Judge, pressing his forehead against Judge. 

The referee was pulled away by Ipswich players, and then booked Judge. 

Ipswich did have a man sent off in the final minute of the game, though it was Flynn Downes rather than Judge. Troy Parrott played the full 90 minutes for Ipswich, but failed to find the scoresheet. 

Elsewhere in League One, Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale fell to a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool, while Peterborough beat Gillingham 3-1 and Bristol Rovers were 3-1 winners against Portsmouth. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In the Championship, Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne played all 90 minutes of Preston’s 1-0 home defeat to Watford, a result which lifts the latter up to third in the table. 

James McClean played 77 minutes of Stoke’s 1-0 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday, settled by Steven Fletcher’s late goal. 

Jason Knight again played 90 minutes for Wayne Rooney’s Derby County, as they secured a crucial 2-1 win away to bottom-of-the-table Wycombe Wanderers courtesy of Andre Wisdom’s last-minute goal. 

Huddersfield’s woes deepened with a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough, while Reading were 2-0 winners at Bristol City. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie