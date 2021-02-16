Referee squares up to Alan Judge in Ipswich draw

IPSWICH TOWN’S GOALLESS draw with Northampton in League One tonight was notable for a bizarre moment in the second half, when referee Darren Drysdale squared up to Irish international Alan Judge.

Judge was a second-half substitute in the game at Portman Road, and seemed to take umbrage at the referee’s failure to award Ipswich a free-kick. The referee waved away the appeal before squaring up to Judge, pressing his forehead against Judge.

The referee was pulled away by Ipswich players, and then booked Judge.

Looks to me like Drysdale (referee) has just put his head into the Ipswich player’s head! @EFL pic.twitter.com/Iet3pHI99f — Charles Commins (@charlescommins) February 16, 2021

Ipswich did have a man sent off in the final minute of the game, though it was Flynn Downes rather than Judge. Troy Parrott played the full 90 minutes for Ipswich, but failed to find the scoresheet.

Elsewhere in League One, Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale fell to a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool, while Peterborough beat Gillingham 3-1 and Bristol Rovers were 3-1 winners against Portsmouth.

In the Championship, Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne played all 90 minutes of Preston’s 1-0 home defeat to Watford, a result which lifts the latter up to third in the table.

James McClean played 77 minutes of Stoke’s 1-0 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday, settled by Steven Fletcher’s late goal.

Jason Knight again played 90 minutes for Wayne Rooney’s Derby County, as they secured a crucial 2-1 win away to bottom-of-the-table Wycombe Wanderers courtesy of Andre Wisdom’s last-minute goal.

Huddersfield’s woes deepened with a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough, while Reading were 2-0 winners at Bristol City.