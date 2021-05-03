BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 3 May 2021
Former Shelbourne player Alan Keely dies aged 38

Tributes have been paid following the passing of Alan Keely.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 3 May 2021, 10:00 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER SHELBOURNE, Finn Harps and Waterford player Alan Keely has died at the age of 38.

Keely, who was the son of former Shels boss, Dermot Keely, played in the League Of Ireland for almost 10 years and began his senior career with the Reds in 2001.

He enjoyed two stints with the Tolka Park side while also playing for other clubs including Kildare County, Finn Harps, Dublin City and Waterford United.

Keely played in the USA and linked up with Malahide United after finishing up in the League of Ireland.

“It is with deep sadness we have heard of the passing of our former player Alan Keely, son of Dermot,” a statement from the Shelbourne club reads.

“Everyone at Shelbourne sends their condolences and deepest sympathies to Dermot and family. May he rest in peace.”

Finn Harps have also paid tribute to Keely’s memory following his passing:

“All at Finn Harps F.C. are greatly saddened to learn of the sudden death of former player Alan Keely today.

“Alan joined Harps in 2004 from Dublin City and played on the team that won the First Division title that season. He is also the son of our former manager Dermot Keely.”

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

