Friday 6 December, 2019
Ferguson calls on trustworthy Alan Kelly as Everton get to grips with life after Marco Silva

By The42 Team Friday 6 Dec 2019, 1:51 PM
37 minutes ago 1,453 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4921001
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ALAN KELLY HAS returned to Everton as part of temporary manager Duncan Ferguson’s coaching staff following the sacking of Marco Silva.

The Scot will take charge of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Goodison Park and he will be joined on the touchline by Kelly, as well as former striker Francis Jeffers and John Ebbrell.

Kelly, who is currently the goalkeeper coach for the Republic of Ireland, held the same role at Everton when David Unsworth was interim boss in 2017.

Silva was dismissed in the aftermath of Wednesday’s 5-2 defeat to Liverpool and Ferguson is determined to get a reaction against Chelsea with the help of three assistants he was eager to bring on board.

“They know the club well, they are people I trust and will be great for me,” he told evertontv.

“We have to try to get their performance up, make sure there’s a reaction from the past few games and it is my job to do that. [We want] what everybody wants, we want to see a team that is fighting. Passion for the shirt.

 “But we have to be sensible, too. Chelsea are a very strong team, very strong on the counter-attack. We have to be careful about when we are pressing. It will be a great atmosphere on Saturday and we want a high-energy performance from the team.

“We want it rocking, don’t we?” Ferguson continued. “We want the fans onside, which I am sure they will be – and they have been. It’s been a tough time for everybody at the club of late.

“I do [believe the players can compete with Chelsea], they are at this football club because we believe they are good football players. They have to prove that on Saturday and I am sure they will.

“The adrenaline is there. We have to focus and be professional and come up with a gameplan. Let’s hope that works and I am sure it will.”

