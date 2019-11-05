This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've just felt nothing but low' - Shamrock Rovers 'keeper addresses FAI Cup final anthem stance

Alan Mannus received criticism after not facing the Irish flag.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 12:10 PM
10 minutes ago 438 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4879422
Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus (file pic).
Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS GOALKEEPER Alan Mannus has responded in the wake of controversy, after he chose not to face the Irish flag during the national anthem in Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

Fans on social media criticised the Northern Ireland international for his stance, but the 37-year-old insists he never meant to cause offence and denied suggestions that he was making a political statement.

“I’m so devastated that this happened,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “After winning the cup I should be on a high, but to be honest, I’ve just felt nothing but low. I couldn’t sleep on Sunday night, because I was thinking about it.

“I would never try to do anything to make some sort of political statement. I don’t care about that sort of stuff. In my life I have never cared about anyone’s nationality or religion or whatever. I don’t care what anyone is. For me we are all the same.

“All I can do is apologise if anyone has seen it as being disrespectful or been offended by it. If people think I’m trying to be anti another country that is not me.

“It would hurt me to think that some people would see me as person who would be disrespectful. That’s not the person I am.

I am not one of these people who say or do things to be controversial. I hate being in this position where people are talking about me for this and it’s something I will have to deal with.

“Looking back now I guess it could be taken in a negative way. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but if could do it again I would do things differently.”

The 37-year-old, who was born in Canada and previously played for Linfield and St Johnstone, added: “I wasn’t even listening to what was being said when the two teams were lined up before the game.

“We were facing forward and then the anthem started and people started turning slightly and I was thinking, what am I meant to do if I’m not Irish?

“I thought this was a moment for Irish people to sing their anthem. I know it was a club game but that’s what normally happens in international games which I’ve been involved in.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie