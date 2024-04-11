Former Ireland international Moore joins Bohs backroom staff

EIGHT-CAP IRELAND international Alan Moore has been appointed as Bohemians’ men’s first team coach analyst.

Moore, whose playing CV included cross-channel stints with Middlesbrough and Burnley as well as domestically with Shelbourne, reunites with manager Alan Reynolds at Dalymount Park.

He previously worked as opposition analyst with Wigan Athletic and as academy manager at Carlisle United, and most recently worked alongside Reynolds under manager Keith Long at Waterford.

Advertisement

Moore said it was an “easy decision” to team up with his former colleague again in Phibsboro.

Moore said: “I’ve seen all sides of football in my 30 years in the UK, so I am hoping to bring with me knowledge that will help Bohemians get to where we need to be.

“The manager liked what I brought to the table at Waterford, so he has brought me on board. We have a good relationship.

“We are close in our thinking about football, in and out of possession. Our principles and values are the same, so it was an easy decision to come and work with him again at Bohemians.”

Jarvis returned for another stint at Tolka Park on loan from Hull City. Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Meanwhile, Shelbourne’s Will Jarvis has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for March.

Jarvis’s three goals helped fire Shels to the top of the Premier Division table, and saw him top the poll ahead of Derry City’s Patrick Hoban in second, and Shels’ team-mate Paddy Barrett in third.