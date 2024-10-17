200 cap man Alan O'Connor to skipper Ulster against Ospreys

ULSTER HEAD COACH, Richie Murphy, has named his Ulster side to take on Ospreys in tomorrow evening’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round 5 fixture. (KO: 7.35pm)

Alan O’Connor captains the team, after making his 200th cap for the province in last weekend’s interprovincial victory over Connacht in Belfast.

O’Connor is joined in the second row by Harry Sheridan, who returns to the team following a successful Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa.

Eric O’Sullivan starts at loosehead prop, after returning from a shoulder injury.

James McCormick starts at hooker and Tom O’Toole completes the front row line-up at tighthead prop.

Cormac Izuchukwu also returns at blindside flanker from Emerging Ireland duty. Marcus Rea makes his first start of the season on the openside. Last weekend’s try scorer, David McCann, starts at number eight.

Fresh from a Player of the Match performance last week, John Cooney retains his place at scrum-half, once again starting alongside fly-half, Aidan Morgan.

Jacob Stockdale and Werner Kok retain their spots on the left and right wings.

Murphy goes for a new partnership in the midfield, as Stuart McCloskey is back in the starting line-up following an injury sustained against Emirates Lions a few weekends ago.

Ben Carson starts at outside centre alongside McCloskey.

Mike Lowry completes the starting XV at full-back.

Ulster v Ospreys, Friday 18 October, BKT United Rugby Championship, Round 5, Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm. (Live on Premier Sports, URC.tv and BBC Sounds)

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, James McCormick, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor (C), Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu, Marcus Rea, David McCann;

(15-9) Mike Lowry, Werner Kok, Ben Carson, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Aidan Morgan, John Cooney.

Replacements: Tadgh McElroy, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, James Humphreys, Jude Postlethwaite.