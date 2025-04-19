Si Woo Kim takes lead at Hilton Head as Lowry bounces back with 67

SI WOO KIM will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the RBC Heritage tomorrow, with Shane Lowry seven shots off the lead despite his best round of the week thus far.
Lowry carded a four-under 67 on Saturday, hoisting himself to a tie for 16th position at the latest signature event on the PGA Tour.
Advertisement
Lowry opened with a birdie but then disappointingly bogeyed the par-five second. He then birdied the next par-five and picked up another shot with a birdie on nine. Lowry then came home with birdies on 11 and 15.
Kim is the leader, though will rue a poor putt on the final hole for bogey, which marred an otherwise clean card. Having catapulted himself into contention with a Friday 64, the South Korean followed it with a Saturday 66, opening with back-to-back birdies before picking up further shots at holes five, nine, 13 and 14.
He leads by a single shot ahead of American Andrew Novak, who matched Kim with a 66 of his own, albeit his was bogey-free.
“I played kind of boring golf,” said Novak. “I thought there were a decent amount of tough pins out there today, pins you couldn’t really go at. So I just made sure, on the par holes, to leave myself in the right spots. When I had a chance at birdies, I did a pretty good job of taking care of most of them.”
Justin Thomas is also just one shot off the lead, though did temper his frustrating back nine with a birdie on the final hole. Thomas, frequently out of position off the tee, struggled for momentum two days after opening with a scorching 61.
Maverick McNealy is a shot further back in solo third, with Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood T5 on 12-under and three from leader Kim.
Scottie Scheffler is alongside Russell Henley at 10-under and four back for the tournament, and so lurking within striking distance of Kim. Scheffler again mixed in some uncharacteristically sloppy play, shooing a three-under 68 that was interrupted by bogeys on holes 11 and 12.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Si Woo Kim takes lead at Hilton Head as Lowry bounces back with 67
SI WOO KIM will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the RBC Heritage tomorrow, with Shane Lowry seven shots off the lead despite his best round of the week thus far.
Lowry carded a four-under 67 on Saturday, hoisting himself to a tie for 16th position at the latest signature event on the PGA Tour.
Lowry opened with a birdie but then disappointingly bogeyed the par-five second. He then birdied the next par-five and picked up another shot with a birdie on nine. Lowry then came home with birdies on 11 and 15.
Kim is the leader, though will rue a poor putt on the final hole for bogey, which marred an otherwise clean card. Having catapulted himself into contention with a Friday 64, the South Korean followed it with a Saturday 66, opening with back-to-back birdies before picking up further shots at holes five, nine, 13 and 14.
He leads by a single shot ahead of American Andrew Novak, who matched Kim with a 66 of his own, albeit his was bogey-free.
“I played kind of boring golf,” said Novak. “I thought there were a decent amount of tough pins out there today, pins you couldn’t really go at. So I just made sure, on the par holes, to leave myself in the right spots. When I had a chance at birdies, I did a pretty good job of taking care of most of them.”
Justin Thomas is also just one shot off the lead, though did temper his frustrating back nine with a birdie on the final hole. Thomas, frequently out of position off the tee, struggled for momentum two days after opening with a scorching 61.
Maverick McNealy is a shot further back in solo third, with Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood T5 on 12-under and three from leader Kim.
Scottie Scheffler is alongside Russell Henley at 10-under and four back for the tournament, and so lurking within striking distance of Kim. Scheffler again mixed in some uncharacteristically sloppy play, shooing a three-under 68 that was interrupted by bogeys on holes 11 and 12.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf PGA Tour Shane Lowry Signature behaviour