Si Woo Kim takes lead at Hilton Head as Lowry bounces back with 67

SI WOO KIM will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the RBC Heritage tomorrow, with Shane Lowry seven shots off the lead despite his best round of the week thus far.

Lowry carded a four-under 67 on Saturday, hoisting himself to a tie for 16th position at the latest signature event on the PGA Tour.

Lowry opened with a birdie but then disappointingly bogeyed the par-five second. He then birdied the next par-five and picked up another shot with a birdie on nine. Lowry then came home with birdies on 11 and 15.

Kim is the leader, though will rue a poor putt on the final hole for bogey, which marred an otherwise clean card. Having catapulted himself into contention with a Friday 64, the South Korean followed it with a Saturday 66, opening with back-to-back birdies before picking up further shots at holes five, nine, 13 and 14.

He leads by a single shot ahead of American Andrew Novak, who matched Kim with a 66 of his own, albeit his was bogey-free.

“I played kind of boring golf,” said Novak. “I thought there were a decent amount of tough pins out there today, pins you couldn’t really go at. So I just made sure, on the par holes, to leave myself in the right spots. When I had a chance at birdies, I did a pretty good job of taking care of most of them.”

Justin Thomas is also just one shot off the lead, though did temper his frustrating back nine with a birdie on the final hole. Thomas, frequently out of position off the tee, struggled for momentum two days after opening with a scorching 61.

Maverick McNealy is a shot further back in solo third, with Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood T5 on 12-under and three from leader Kim.

Scottie Scheffler is alongside Russell Henley at 10-under and four back for the tournament, and so lurking within striking distance of Kim. Scheffler again mixed in some uncharacteristically sloppy play, shooing a three-under 68 that was interrupted by bogeys on holes 11 and 12.