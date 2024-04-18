EXPERIENCED ULSTER LOCK Alan O’Connor has laid it on the line for the struggling province as they now battle to rescue their season by securing a play-off spot in the URC.

With their European ambitions firmly extinguished last weekend at Clermont, Ulster are fighting on just one front though they currently sit eighth in an admittedly congested URC table – the last available spot for play-off rugby – with five rounds to play.

The 31-year-old Skerries native, recently returned to the side after a spell out with injury, has identified all Ulster’s remaining URC fixtures as must-wins to be treated like they were already knockout games.

“We’re looking for maximum points in every game we play, so a good way to start it off is now with the next games in Kingspan,” he said ahead of Friday’s clash with 12th-placed Cardiff and next week’s home meeting against Benetton.

“Every game is effectively a play-off game at the minute,” he added, before alluding to the table which has a spread of only five points separating fifth from 11th place.

“If we lose, I think we could go to 11th or something just with how the other fixtures might play out.”

With Ulster having registered just two wins from their last eight outings – which include games in the Champions Cup, Challenge Cup and the URC – there is an immediate need to rediscover some form for interim coach Richie Murphy’s squad.

“Yeah, the pressure is on,” admitted O’Connor, “you’ve got to enjoy that pressure (though) and it’s great that it’s a Friday night home game to get our teeth into against Cardiff.”

“Every game now matters, (and) getting maximum points, and I’m looking at this (Cardiff) game as a play-off in my mind because we could just be easily slipping off (the league) and not get Europe,” he said, voicing concern that Champions Cup rugby may elude the province for next season.

“Anything can happen in rugby, every game now is a knockout game in my head,” stated O’Connor.

“We need to finish high up the table then we’ll see where we are at and go from there.”

This will be Ulster’s first home game since the beginning of March and the change in itinerary is clearly most welcome.

“It was tough for the guys on the road, I wasn’t in South Africa, but it’s been four away games and a lot of travelling.

“Everyone is really excited to play here on Friday and hopefully we show that on the pitch.”