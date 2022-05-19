Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dubliner Power says Kilmarnock return feels like a homecoming

The 34-year-old Dubliner spent four largely fruitful years at Rugby Park before leaving last summer in the wake of relegation from the Premiership.

Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

ALAN POWER HAS returned to Kilmarnock on a one-year contract following his departure from St Mirren.

After the past season with St Mirren, the midfielder was delighted when Killie offered him the chance to head back to Rugby Park after winning instant promotion from the Championship.

“I know it is a bit of a cliché but it feels like coming home and I’m delighted to be a Kilmarnock player again,” he told the club’s website.

“I was on the edge of my seat watching that Arbroath game and the scenes at the end of the match were incredible to watch. I was so happy for everyone at the club.

“The Premiership was a really competitive league last year and I’m sure it will be the same again this season. We want to do more than just survive in the top flight and I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping the club do that.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is looking forward to having the veteran in his squad next term.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get the chance to work with Alan, a player I’ve always admired from the outside,” he said.

“As the Kilmarnock fans will know, we’re getting a player with great experience and competitive edge.

“Such was Alan’s determination to find a way to come back to Kilmarnock, it was one of the easiest negotiations I’ve ever been involved in.”

