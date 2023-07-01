Shels first-team coach Alan Quinn banned for four months for LOI betting breaches

SHELBOURNE MEN’S FIRST-TEAM coach Alan Quinn has been handed a four-month ban by the FAI after he was found to have breached the Association’s betting rules.

Quinn’s case was heard by an independent disciplinary committee, who found that he had breached betting rules in relation to 18 League of Ireland games played between 5 August 2022 and 5 May 2023.

The independent committee’s decision, and Quinn’s four-month suspension from all football-related activity, may be appealed.

An FAI statement issued on Saturday morning read:

“Alan Quinn, Men’s First Team Coach at Shelbourne FC, has been suspended from all football-related activity with immediate effect for a period of four months for breaching the FAI Disciplinary Regulations relating to betting.

“Quinn was found to have breached Section 7.4, Regulation 3 (Betting/Gambling) of the FAI Disciplinary Regulations. These breaches are connected to 18 League of Ireland games between 5 August 2022 and 5 May 2023 and the sanction was imposed by an Independent Disciplinary Committee following a personal hearing.

“The FAI acknowledges the decision of the Independent Disciplinary Committee and would like to remind all individuals involved in football of the importance of adhering to the FAI Disciplinary Regulations relating to betting. All individuals involved in football are urged to familiarise themselves with these regulations as set out in the FAI Governance Handbook and are encouraged to reach out to the FAI for additional information if they wish.

“Please note the decision of the Independent Disciplinary Committee may be appealed.”