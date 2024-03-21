Republic of Ireland U21 assistant set to be named new Bohemians manager

ALAN REYNOLDS IS set to be confirmed as the new Bohemians manager once his involvement with the Republic of Ireland U21s concludes after tomorrow’s European Championships qualifier with San Marino.

As reported by the Irish Sun earlier today, an agreement is in place for Jim Crawford’s assistant to take charge at Dalymount Park following the departure of Declan Devine just four games into their Premier Division campaign.

The 42 understands that Reynolds, who is also former Bohs boss Keith Long’s current No.2 at rivals Waterford, will not continue with his FAI role on Crawford’s U21 staff.

Reynolds’ arrival in Phibsborough will see him reunited with the club’s director of football, Pat Fenlon.

The pair worked together at Waterford when the 49-year-old was in charge of his local side and helped them secure promotion to the Premier Division in 2017. The Blues finished fourth in the top tier the following season.

Reynolds was first in contention for the Bohs job when he was assistant manager at Derry City in the summer of 2022 but he remained at the Brandywell and later returned to Waterford.

Derek Pender had been placed in caretaker charge for last week’s win over Derry City but Reynolds will now take over on a permanent basis with his first game a Dublin derby away to Shamrock Rovers on Friday 29, March.

The Gypsies are currently sixth in the Premier Division table, two points off Sligo Rovers in third, and with a game in hand.