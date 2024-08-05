FAI confirm Bohemians boss Alan Reynolds leaves Ireland U21 role

ALAN REYNOLDS HAS agreed to step aside from his role as assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland U21s.

The Bohemians boss was in talks with the FAI over recent weeks and a decision was taken to leave the post he’s held for the last four years.

Ireland are in European qualifier action next month with games away to Türkiye on 6 September followed by the visit of Latvia four days later.

Reynolds previously held coaching roles at Dundalk, Shelbourne, Derry City and Waterford while working on the Ireland staff.

“Myself and Alan have a great relationship and I can’t thank him enough for all the work and commitment he has given the Under-21s in the last four years,” U21 boss Jim Crawford said.

“He’s a great asset to Irish football and I’ve no doubt all the experience being involved in international football will serve him well at Bohemians. I’m sure my staff and players will join me in wishing Alan all the best for the future.”

Reynolds added: “It’s been an enjoyable four years working with the Under-21s and I’m proud to have played my part in the development of some of our country’s top talents.

“I leave with fond memories and all the experience of testing ourselves against top international opposition can only be a benefit for myself and Bohemians going forward. I wish Jim, the players and the staff all the best for the rest of the campaign and beyond.”