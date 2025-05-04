Harry Kane kicks off Bayern Munich celebrations as Bundesliga title confirmed

HARRY KANE’S LONG wait for the first major honour of his career is over after Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg secured the Bundesliga title for Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Leverkusen fought back from 2-0 down to secure a point, but the result left them eight points behind Bayern with two games to play and meant England captain Kane secured silverware in his second season in Germany, having joined Bayern from Tottenham in 2023.

Advertisement

Xabi Alonso’s team needed to beat top-four rivals Freiburg to retain faint hopes of retaining their crown.

We are the Champions!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YYHC7k6ldU — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 4, 2025

Bayern’s bid to seal a record-extending 34th German league title was delayed on Saturday after they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Leipzig.

Kane, for whom Bayern paid £86.4million plus add-ons, was suspended for that match and was poised to celebrate on the touchline when Yussuf Poulsen struck for Leipzig in the fifth minute of added time.

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany has wrestled back the domestic crown in his first campaign at the club following his appointment as Thomas Tuchel’s successor last May.

Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title triumph last season briefly halted Bayern’s stranglehold on the competition after they had been champions for 11 successive years.

That run is the longest period of dominance by one club in Europe’s major leagues, while all bar one of Bayern’s 34 title successes have been achieved in the last 56 years.