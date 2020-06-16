Reynolds steps down as Waterford boss

WATERFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED the departure of manager Alan Reynolds.

While expressing sadness over the 46-year-old’s exit, the League of Ireland outfit says it understands his decision to step away.

Reynolds had been at the helm since 2017 and succeeded in bringing his hometown club back to the top flight for the first time in a decade.

“Waterford FC are very sad to hear Alan Reynolds has decided to move on after three brilliant years in management,” the club said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“With the League of Ireland in a very difficult position, we completely understand his decision. He will be hugely missed throughout the football club by fans, supporters, staff and indeed his players.”

After guiding Waterford to the First Division title, he over saw a fourth place finish in the Premier Division in 2018. On a reduced budget for the following campaign, the Blues came sixth.

Despite qualifying for the Europa League in their first season back in the Premier Division, Waterford were replaced in the competition by St Patrick’s Athletic as “the non-fulfilment of the three-year rule” prevented them from securing a Uefa licence. Waterford had reformed as a new company under owner Lee Power in November 2016.

Today’s statement added: “Waterford FC would like to thank Alan for all his hard work over the years and establishing the club as a strong contender in the League of Ireland.

“We wish him and his family all the very best and in what he decides to do in the future. Alan and his family will always be welcome at the RSC.”

On 5 May, Waterford FC announced that all players and staff were being temporarily laid off due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Read Heart surgery forces Irish defender O'Brien to retire at 27

In an interview with RTÉ, Reynolds expressed anger over the fact that club personnel were informed of the development via e-mail.

He said: “I was totally unaware of this until I got a message from the players. Imagine being laid off like that after the service I have given to my hometown club.

“The players, who are suffering like the rest of us, are disgusted by the way this was carried out. I understand cuts are necessary, but is this the way to do it?”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!