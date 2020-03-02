Irish contingent at Lincoln City continues to grow with signing of former Luton Town captain

Alan Sheehan (left) celebrates with interim boss Mick Harford after Luton Town won the League One title last season.

Alan Sheehan (left) celebrates with interim boss Mick Harford after Luton Town won the League One title last season.

LEAGUE ONE CLUB Lincoln City have announced that veteran Irish defender Alan Sheehan has joined them until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old signs for the Imps as a free agent, having parted company with Luton Town in January.

Sheehan spent four years years at Luton, captaining the Kenilworth Road outfit as they were promoted to the Championship last season as League One champions.

The Athlone native began his professional career at Leicester City, before going on to have spells with the likes of Leeds United, Swindon Town, Notts County and Bradford City.

After his move from Bradford in 2016, Sheehan played 135 times for Luton. He was their Player of the Year at the end of the 2017-18 season, when the Hatters achieved promotion from League Two.

Lincoln City, who sit in 17th place in League One, have made Sheehan their fourth Irish signing since January. He joins underage internationals Zack Elbouzedi, Conor Coventry and Anthony Scully at the club.

Kildare native Cian Bolger and former Ireland B international Lee Frecklington also ply their trade at Lincoln, who are managed by former Preston North End midfielder Michael Appleton.

Sheehan had made seven appearances for Luton this season before his contract was mutually terminated on amicable terms ahead of the January deadline, allowing the former Ireland U21 international to sign for a new club outside the transfer window.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!