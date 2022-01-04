Ex-Ireland U21 defender retires after 19-year career and over 450 appearances in England

Alan Sheehan during his spell at Bradford City.

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 defender Alan Sheehan has announced his retirement from professional football after making over 450 appearances in England.

The Athlone native, who was club captain during his spells at Luton Town and Notts County, was mainly employed at left back or centre-half during his 19-year career.

He skippered Luton to promotion to the Championship from League Two, making 135 appearances and scoring nine goals in his four years at Kenilworth Road.

He was part of the League One winning side in 2019 and was selected on the PFA League Two team of the year the previous season.

Sheehan was a set piece specialist and scored 30 goals in his 456 games in English football.

He he’s capped at U19 and U21 level for Ireland, making five appearances and scoring once for the U21s between 2005 and 2007.

He started with Belvedere in Ireland, before stints with Leicester City, Mansfield, Leeds United, Crewe, Swindon, Notts County, Bradford City, Peterborough, Luton, Lincoln City and Northampton Town.

His most recent spell came at Oldham Athletic, who he made six appearances for as player-coach.

“Thats me officially retired guys,” Sheehan said on Twitter.

“No big speech but I’ve played with some great clubs, great players and met some great people in my career.

“The last few years have given me a great transition into coaching full time and can’t wait for the next chapter.

“Thank you all and god bless.”