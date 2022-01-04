Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 4 January 2022
Advertisement

Ex-Ireland U21 defender retires after 19-year career and over 450 appearances in England

Alan Sheehan has announced his retirement from professional football.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 7:54 PM
1 hour ago 4,103 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5646028
Alan Sheehan during his spell at Bradford City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Alan Sheehan during his spell at Bradford City.
Alan Sheehan during his spell at Bradford City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 defender Alan Sheehan has announced his retirement from professional football after making over 450 appearances in England. 

The Athlone native, who was club captain during his spells at Luton Town and Notts County, was mainly employed at left back or centre-half during his 19-year career.

He skippered Luton to promotion to the Championship from League Two, making 135 appearances and scoring nine goals in his four years at Kenilworth Road. 

He was part of the League One winning side in 2019 and was selected on the PFA League Two team of the year the previous season.

Sheehan was a set piece specialist and scored 30 goals in his 456 games in English football. 

He he’s capped at U19 and U21 level for Ireland, making five appearances and scoring once for the U21s between 2005 and 2007.  

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

He started with Belvedere in Ireland, before stints with Leicester City, Mansfield, Leeds United, Crewe, Swindon, Notts County, Bradford City, Peterborough, Luton, Lincoln City and Northampton Town.

His most recent spell came at Oldham Athletic, who he made six appearances for as player-coach.

“Thats me officially retired guys,” Sheehan said on Twitter. 

“No big speech but I’ve played with some great clubs, great players and met some great people in my career.

“The last few years have given me a great transition into coaching full time and can’t wait for the next chapter.

“Thank you all and god bless.”

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie