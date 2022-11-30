Shamrock Rovers announce latest WNL signing as arrivals from Peamount continue

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAS announced Alannah McEvoy as its third signing for its new Women’s National League [WNL] team for the 2023 season.

McEvoy follows Republic of Ireland international centurion Áine O’Gorman and underage goalkeeper Summer Lawless to the club from Peamount United.

The 21-year-old attacker has represented Ireland at every age from U15 to U19.

“I am delighted to sign for Shamrock Rovers,” McEvoy said, her move confirmed on an historic day for the WNL with the introduction of professional contracts.

“It’s exciting to be part of the plans that Rovers has for the women’s game in Ireland. I am really looking forward to getting started.”

First-team manager, Collie O’Neill stated, “I’m delighted to have Alannah on board. She is a fantastic young technical player. She has a very high work rate and will bring a lot of energy to the team,” with Head of Women’s Football Jason Carey adding: “Alannah is a superb young player with tremendous ability. She has lots of experience at the top level and this will help us embed a great sense of teamwork in our new team.”

Speculation continues to mount regarding the future of Stephanie Roche. The Ireland and Peamount striker has been linked with a move to the Hoops, though she revealed this week that she has yet to make a decision on her future.

“I’m just back from my honeymoon and doing some work with RTÉ for the World Cup, so I’ll sit down properly and think about it in December,” Roche told The Irish Independent.

“The idea with Shamrock Rovers is to have contracts. It’s definitely a step in the right direction. Áine [O'Gorman] has given a hell of a lot to Peamount over the last few years. She is a great player and a total professional. She will definitely be missed but the opportunity for her, with the World Cup coming up, it was one she couldn’t turn down.”

Meanwhile, Peas have announced a number of re-signings including former and current Ireland internationals Karen Duggan and Erin McLaughlin, and U19 WNL Player of the Year Tara O’Hanlon, alongside Niamh Reid-Burke, Jetta Berrill and Chloe Moloney.

James O’Callaghan will take charge of the Greenogue outfit for a seventh season.

Elsewhere, Ciara Rossiter has re-committed to Wexford Youths for 2023, and Shelbourne and Ireland star and WNL Young Player of the Year Jessie Stapleton is in line for a move to West Ham in England’s Women’s Super League, as first reported by The Irish Independent. There, she would join former Shels duo Jess Ziu and Izzy Atkinson.