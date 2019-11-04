This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mo Farah and other Salazar athletes to be investigated by Wada

The World Anti-Doping Agency is set to scrutinise those who worked with the banned coach.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Nov 2019, 5:16 PM
49 minutes ago 1,125 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4878669
Mo Farah (right) with Alberto Salazar (centre) and Galen Rupp (left) at the 2012 London Olympics.
Mo Farah (right) with Alberto Salazar (centre) and Galen Rupp (left) at the 2012 London Olympics.
Mo Farah (right) with Alberto Salazar (centre) and Galen Rupp (left) at the 2012 London Olympics.

MO FARAH AND other athletes who trained under Alberto Salazar are to be investigated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Salazar was banned from coaching during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, after he – along with Dr Jeffrey Brown – were found guilty of possessing and trafficking banned substances after a four-year investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

The verdict resulted in Salazar’s Nike Oregon Project being shut down, though the 61-year-old stated he will appeal his four-year ban.

Farah, who Salazar helped become the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history, claimed in October that there was an “agenda” against him after he was questioned over his former coach’s actions.

However, Farah – along with athletes who previously worked with Salazar – will now be scrutinised by WADA, according to its president Craig Reedie.

“The clear question is did any of the allegations concerning Salazar and his operations result in athletes cheating themselves, which might have influenced their performance and might have involved the winning of competitions,” Reedie told BBC Sport.

“We need to look at that and we will.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie