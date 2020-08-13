'He's a tremendous player' - Celtic sign Swiss striker from West Ham

CELTIC HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti from West Ham on a four-year contract.

The 23-year-old former Basel player joins for an undisclosed fee, which is reported to be £5 million (€5.5m).

Ajeti moved to the Hammers a year ago but his three starts all came in cup competitions and he failed to score in 12 appearances.

However, he was top goalscorer in the Swiss league in the 2017-18 season and played alongside Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Manager Neil Lennon said: “We are delighted to bring Albian to Celtic. He is a tremendous player, an international with real quality and I know he is really determined to do all he can to bring more success to our supporters.

“I have admired him for long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher. We are so pleased to make him a Celtic player and we hope he has a long and prosperous career with us.”

