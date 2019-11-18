Munster confirm Mathewson will leave province after Racing clash

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that scrum-half Alby Mathewson will leave the province at the end of this week, with the New Zealander set to bid farewell after Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 at Thomond Park.

The 33-year-old joined Munster on an initial four-month contract in August 2018 when Conor Murray was ruled out with a neck injury.

Mathewson first arrived in the summer of 2018. Source: Richard Huggard/INPHO

Mathewson settled quickly in the southern province and his strong performances saw Munster and the IRFU extend his deal twice to carry him through to the end of the 2018/19 season, during which he played 21 times under head coach Johann van Graan.

With Murray then away at the World Cup with Ireland, the IRFU gave the go-ahead for Munster to re-contract Mathewson through until this month. Mathewson has made six appearances this season.

However, the Kiwi halfback’s time with the province is now coming to a close and this weekend’s crucial pool clash with Racing is set to be his final game in the red jersey, if selected.

Mathewson, who previously played for Toulon, Bristol, the Blues, and the Hurricanes, will now look for a new club mid-season.

With Mathewson set to depart, Murray will be backed-up by Nick McCarthy, Craig Casey and Neil Cronin in the scrum-half stocks, while Jack Stafford is part of the province’s academy.