Andy Murray’s Wimbledon hopes over after 5-set epic with Stefanos Tsitsipas

ANDY MURRAY suffered more Wimbledon heartache with a five-set defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas in their delayed second-round clash.

The Scot was two sets to one up overnight when the 11pm curfew came into play but he was unable to complete the job, with fifth seed Tsitsipas fighting back to win 7-6 (3) 6-7 (2) 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-4.

It was a hugely disappointing way for Murray to mark the 10th anniversary of his career-defining first Wimbledon title, and he is all too aware that his chances for another deep run here are ebbing away.

He missed the French Open to focus on his grass-court preparations and arrived at the All England Club feeling confident and healthy for the first time since winning his second title in 2016.

He was unfortunate to run into a top seed so early, and there were many aspects of his performance that were positive, but he would have fancied his chances against Tsitsipas on grass and this one will sting.

The match began under the roof on Thursday but there were blue skies above on the hottest day of the tournament so far when the players returned to Centre Court.

Murray had sparked alarm right at the end of the set by screaming in pain and going down clutching his left groin but he practised as normal ahead of the match and there was no sign of any discomfort.

The breezy conditions perhaps contributed to more errors from both than was the case in the first part of the match, while nerves were sure to play their part with the contest already so close to its conclusion.

Tsitsipas’ backhand leaked a substantial number of errors but his serve was again working beautifully and Murray was unable to force a break point, the 36-year-old smacking the net in frustration as another close game got away.

He had clearly been eager to avoid the lottery of another tie-break and, in a repeat of the first-set shoot-out, it was Tsitsipas who won the final four points.

Murray’s strategy to relentlessly probe the Greek’s backhand was perhaps becoming a little predictable, and he was in serious trouble when Tsitsipas created three break points in the third game of the deciding set, taking the third to break serve for the first time.

Willed on by the crowd, Murray tried to find a way back but Tsitsipas continued to serve very strongly.

Still there was hope as the home favourite saved two match points but he clinched it on his third chance with his 17th ace to book a third-round clash with Laslo Djere.

Advertisement

Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz moved a step closer to a potential Wimbledon title showdown with Novak Djokovic.

World number one Alcaraz defeated 84th-ranked Alexandre Muller of France, who was making his Wimbledon debut, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.

“This was my second match on Centre Court. I lost here last year, so I’m happy to win on this beautiful court,” said 20-year-old US Open champion Alcaraz.

Despite victory, 41 unforced errors will be of concern to the Spaniard, who was playing his second-round match a day later than scheduled due to the heavy rain earlier in the week.

World number two Djokovic, who is bidding for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon and 24th Grand Slam title, had his second-round obligations wrapped up by Wednesday.

The 36-year-old faces three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka, two years older than the Serb, for a place in the last 16.

“It’s the duel of the veterans,” said Djokovic.

The two have met 26 times over their 17-year rivalry.

Wawrinka has won just six of those matches but crucially two were in Grand Slam finals, at the 2015 French Open and the US Open, 12 months later.

Friday’s match will be the first time they have played on grass.

- ‘No rhythm -

“I will enjoy it if I don’t get killed,” joked the Swiss.

Men’s third seed Daniil Medvedev returned to complete his second-round clash against Adrian Mannarino, the Frenchman who defeated him at Wimbledon five years ago.

The mercurial Russian was two sets and 4-4 ahead when play was halted on day four but quickly wrapped up victory in a third set tie-break.

Unseeded dangerman Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 runner-up to Djokovic, made the last 32 with a straight-sets defeat of Australian 15th seed Alex de Minaur.

Danish sixth seed Holger Rune reached the third round for the first time, brushing aside Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

Women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a set down to beat Varvara Gracheva, who recently switched nationality from Russia to France, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

“I couldn’t find my rhythm in the first set,” said Sabalenka, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2021 before last year’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

“I was telling myself to keep fighting, keep trying and you probably can win this one.”

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu recovered from 2-5 down in the final set to defeat Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/7).

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova eased past Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2, avenging her defeat to the Belarusian in the first round in 2018.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk made the last 32 for the first time when Paula Badosa suffered a recurrence of a back injury and quit their second-round match.

- Badosa quits -

Kostyuk was 6-2, 1-0 ahead when her Spanish rival retired after just 36 minutes on Court 18.

Badosa immediately pulled out of the mixed doubles she was due to play with boyfriend Tsitsipas.

The 21-year-old Kostyuk next faces Madison Keys of the United States, a quarter-finalist in 2015.

Victoria Azarenka, twice a semi-finalist, was the first woman into the last 16 when she brushed aside Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

Top seed Swiatek, the reigning US Open and French Open champion, eyes the fourth round when she faces experienced Petra Martic of Croatia.

– © AFP 2023