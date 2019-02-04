This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think the story is going to be different': Aldo keen on McGregor rematch following victory in Brazil

The Irishman knocked out the featherweight kingpin in 2015, ending his 10-year unbeaten run.

By Cian Roche Monday 4 Feb 2019, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,593 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4475861
Former UFC featherweight champion, José Aldo.
Image: Brian Lawless
Former UFC featherweight champion, José Aldo.
Former UFC featherweight champion, José Aldo.
Image: Brian Lawless

JOSÉ ALDO ADMITS he would relish the opportunity to share the Octagon with Conor McGregor once again, after the Irishman dethroned the then-featherweight champion in December 2015.

McGregor tweeted in response to Aldo’s victory over Renato Moicano at UFC Fortaleza on Saturday night, praising the passion of the Brazilian crowd.

He also expressed an interest in fighting in Brazil when he returns to the UFC and asked about the tweet after the fight, Aldo said the outcome of a rematch would differ to McGregor’s 13-second knockout at UFC 194.

Source: MMAjunkie/YouTube

One stipulation Aldo did mention if a rematch was to take place, was his desire to fight at lightweight.

This would most likely suit McGregor who has not fought in the UFC at 145lbs since his victory over the 32-year-old – competing twice at welterweight [170lbs] and twice at lightweight [155lbs].

“To me it would be great,” he said. “I don’t know if this fight he said [would be] in Rio, it didn’t get to me.

“But if I have that opportunity at the division above, that way I don’t have to suffer through the weight cut, I think it would be a great fight.

I think in the first fight we weren’t able to show my work. He connected with a great punch, but if you have another opportunity, I think the story’s going to be different.”

Brazil: UFC Fortaleza José Aldo secured a devastating second round finish in Brazil over the weekend. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Brazilian has failed to hit the heights of his former dominance following the defeat.

Aldo overcame Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 to win the interim 145lbs title, but then lost consecutive fights against current featherweight champion, Max Holloway.

Victory over Moicano saw him pick up consecutive wins with promotion for the first time in more than four years.

Aldo also name-checked featherweight contender Brian Ortega in his post-fight press conference as another possible match-up.

McGregor, meanwhile, comes off the back of a defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October and has been rumoured to fight Donald Cerrone when his six-month retroactive suspension ends in April.

The number two ranked lightweight remains firmly in the title picture, alongside Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    Stander set for four weeks on the sideline as Ireland assess knocks for Earls, Toner and Ringrose
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    ENGLAND
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie