Aldridge urges Klopp to start 'Liverpool's best midfielder' Fabinho

JURGEN KLOPP HAS been urged to end his favouritism of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum by finding a place in his side for “Liverpool’s best midfielder” Fabinho.

The Reds boss has often turned to three experienced players in the middle of the park for big games. That was the case again on Sunday when Tottenham visited Anfield for a crunch Premier League clash.

Liverpool dragged themselves over the line with a dramatic 2-1 win, but only after Fabinho had injected a sense of urgency into their midfield when stepping off the bench.

The versatile Brazilian has proved to be a useful asset in a number of positions during his debut campaign on Merseyside but, with a first title in 29 years up for grabs, Klopp has been told that he must now be handed a regular role in the Reds’ engine room.

Club legend John Aldridge has told the Liverpool Echo of the 25-year-old South American: “At the moment, he is imperative to Liverpool and he’s been excellent for a number of months in midfield. I think at this present moment in time, he is absolutely Liverpool’s best midfielder, without a doubt.

“For me, Liverpool lost a lot of battles in there [against Spurs] and as soon as he came on, he changed it all. I thought he might have come on a lot earlier to steady the ship but when he did come on, he was a class act.

“Jurgen Klopp likes his tried and trusted midfield trio of James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson, but I think it’s time someone made way for Fabinho. He’s only really played half the season so he is fit and ready and he has made that position his own since he broke into the team.

“He is champing at the bit and he wanted to prove a point when he came on against Spurs and I think he did that. There are a lot of big games between now and the end of the season for Liverpool and I expect Fabinho to feature heavily.”

Liverpool will head to Southampton on Friday evening seeking to ensure that they remain at the front of the race for the Premier League crown.

They may have been knocked from the summit by the time they arrive on the south coast, with Manchester City in action against Cardiff on Wednesday, but they can ensure that they enter next weekend leading the title charge with five games of their season to go.

