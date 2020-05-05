This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Munster man Walters leaves the Springboks for club in the UK

The Welshman departs with a World Cup winner’s medal.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 5 May 2020, 1:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,199 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5091596

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE announced that their head of athletic performance, Aled Walters, has been released from his contract to join an unnamed club in the UK next month.

Walters signed for the Boks in 2018 from Munster, where he had worked with Rassie Erasmus.

aled-walters-with-cheslin-kolbe-after-the-game Walters with Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe at the World Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Welshman Walters was a very popular and respected figure within the Boks’ set-up as Erasmus’ side marched to World Cup glory last year in Japan.

Walters joined Munster in 2012 following spells with the Scarlets, Taranaki in New Zealand, and the Brumbies in Australia. He became an integral figure behind the scenes with Munster and was was head of athletic performance during Erasmus’ time with the province.

The South African lured him over to the Boks in 2018 and Walters played a role in their resurgence leading towards World Cup glory. However, SA Rugby has now confirmed that Walters has been released from his contract to join an overseas club.

“It’s obviously sad to lose someone of Aled’s ability, but we understand that the unprecedented times we are in bring about difficult challenges and we respect his wish to return to the UK,” said SA Rugby director of rugby Erasmus.

“Aled has made an enormous impact since joining the Springboks in 2018 and I know that while the whole squad will be sad to see him go, he will also have our very best wishes for the future.”

south-africas-aled-walters-celebrates Walters is a World Cup winner. Source: INPHO/Billy Stickland

SA Rugby confirmed that it will make a replacement appointment in due course, while Walters said that his move to the UK was for personal reasons.

“My tenure with the Springboks can be described as some of the best times I’ve had in rugby, but these are uncertain times and the wish to be closer to families based in Wales and Ireland was a key consideration in making what was a very hard decision,” said Walters.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie