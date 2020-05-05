Former Munster man Walters leaves the Springboks for club in the UK

THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE announced that their head of athletic performance, Aled Walters, has been released from his contract to join an unnamed club in the UK next month.

Walters signed for the Boks in 2018 from Munster, where he had worked with Rassie Erasmus.

Walters with Springboks wing Cheslin Kolbe at the World Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Welshman Walters was a very popular and respected figure within the Boks’ set-up as Erasmus’ side marched to World Cup glory last year in Japan.

Walters joined Munster in 2012 following spells with the Scarlets, Taranaki in New Zealand, and the Brumbies in Australia. He became an integral figure behind the scenes with Munster and was was head of athletic performance during Erasmus’ time with the province.

The South African lured him over to the Boks in 2018 and Walters played a role in their resurgence leading towards World Cup glory. However, SA Rugby has now confirmed that Walters has been released from his contract to join an overseas club.

“It’s obviously sad to lose someone of Aled’s ability, but we understand that the unprecedented times we are in bring about difficult challenges and we respect his wish to return to the UK,” said SA Rugby director of rugby Erasmus.

“Aled has made an enormous impact since joining the Springboks in 2018 and I know that while the whole squad will be sad to see him go, he will also have our very best wishes for the future.”

Walters is a World Cup winner. Source: INPHO/Billy Stickland

SA Rugby confirmed that it will make a replacement appointment in due course, while Walters said that his move to the UK was for personal reasons.

“My tenure with the Springboks can be described as some of the best times I’ve had in rugby, but these are uncertain times and the wish to be closer to families based in Wales and Ireland was a key consideration in making what was a very hard decision,” said Walters.