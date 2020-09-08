This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

Ex-Man City star and veteran Serbian switches Serie A clubs

Aleksandar Kolarov has joined Inter Milan from Roma.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 6:34 PM
16 minutes ago 612 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5199511
Aleksandar Kolarov in action for Roma earlier this year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Aleksandar Kolarov in action for Roma earlier this year.
Aleksandar Kolarov in action for Roma earlier this year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

VETERAN SERBIAN LEFT-back Aleksandar Kolarov has joined Inter Milan from Roma, the Italian clubs announced on Tuesday.

Kolarov, 34, who won the Premier League twice in a seven-year spell with Manchester City, spent three campaigns at the Stadio Olimpico.

“The defender, 34, joins the Nerazzurri for an initial fee of €1.5 million,” said Roma.

“The agreement also includes a number of potential bonuses, worth up to a maximum total of 500,000 euros, based on various milestones reached by both the player and the buying club,” they added.

Kolarov, who has played 91 times for his country, is set to compete with 21-year-old Alessandro Bastoni for a starting spot in Antonio Conte’s outfit.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Inter, who finished second in Serie A last term and lost to Sevilla in the Europa League final, have also signed the likes of Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi as well as Cagliari midfielder Nicol Barella and Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez on permanent deals this summer. 

© AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie