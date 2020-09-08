Ex-Man City star and veteran Serbian switches Serie A clubs

Aleksandar Kolarov in action for Roma earlier this year.

VETERAN SERBIAN LEFT-back Aleksandar Kolarov has joined Inter Milan from Roma, the Italian clubs announced on Tuesday.

Kolarov, 34, who won the Premier League twice in a seven-year spell with Manchester City, spent three campaigns at the Stadio Olimpico.

“The defender, 34, joins the Nerazzurri for an initial fee of €1.5 million,” said Roma.

“The agreement also includes a number of potential bonuses, worth up to a maximum total of 500,000 euros, based on various milestones reached by both the player and the buying club,” they added.

Kolarov, who has played 91 times for his country, is set to compete with 21-year-old Alessandro Bastoni for a starting spot in Antonio Conte’s outfit.

Inter, who finished second in Serie A last term and lost to Sevilla in the Europa League final, have also signed the likes of Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi as well as Cagliari midfielder Nicol Barella and Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez on permanent deals this summer.

