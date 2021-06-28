Cork City youngster Alessia Mazzola scores with a stunning long-range strike

CORK CITY WOMEN’S U17s side got their season off to the perfect start with a 3-1 win against Treaty United over the weekend.
Those present at Bishopstown were treated to a moment of brilliance as Alessia Mazzola hit a wonderful strike from distance to wrap up the three points.
Thankfully, the goal was caught on video and shared by the club’s social media accounts.
Enjoy.
How's this for a strike from Alessia Mazzola? 🚀🚀🚀— Cork City FC Women (@CorkCityFCWomen) June 27, 2021
Our third goal in yesterday's 3-1 victory over @TreatyUnitedFC #CCFC84 | #CCFCAcademy | #WNLU17 | @LoiWomen pic.twitter.com/uZNEnBsK1h
