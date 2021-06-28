Cork City youngster Alessia Mazzola scores with a stunning long-range strike

CORK CITY WOMEN’S U17s side got their season off to the perfect start with a 3-1 win against Treaty United over the weekend.

Those present at Bishopstown were treated to a moment of brilliance as Alessia Mazzola hit a wonderful strike from distance to wrap up the three points.

Thankfully, the goal was caught on video and shared by the club’s social media accounts.

Enjoy.

