Dublin: 15°C Monday 28 June 2021
Cork City youngster Alessia Mazzola scores with a stunning long-range strike

The Leesiders’ women’s U17s began the new season with victory and their third goal was the pick of the bunch.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Jun 2021, 11:50 AM
CORK CITY WOMEN’S U17s side got their season off to the perfect start with a 3-1 win against Treaty United over the weekend. 

Those present at Bishopstown were treated to a moment of brilliance as Alessia Mazzola hit a wonderful strike from distance to wrap up the three points. 

Thankfully, the goal was caught on video and shared by the club’s social media accounts. 

Enjoy.  

