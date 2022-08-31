Membership : Access or Sign Up
Waterford sign former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste

Baptiste played in the Premier League for Blackpool.

Image: Waterford FC
Image: Waterford FC

WATERFORD FC HAVE signed former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste. The 36-year-old is the first arrival of the new ownership era. 

Baptiste togged out in the Premier League for Blackpool and has played more than 500 games for the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Middlesborough, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

His most recent club was Bolton Wanderers where he played 60 times in a two-year stint. The signing comes after Fleetwood Town owner and chairman Andy Pilley was unveiled as the new sole owner of Waterford FC last month. 

“We are delighted to make Alex the first signing of the new era at Waterford FC,” said Pilley. 

“We have a very young and exciting side and feel with the addition of experience we can compete towards the end of the season with the play-offs in mind.

“Alex is a top professional who’s played most of his career in the top two leagues in England, to be able to persuade him to join Waterford is a real signal of intent for us all.

“We are delighted to see Alex join Danny Searle’s squad.”

