Irish teenager Alex Dunne set for Formula 3 after joining MP Motorsport

IRISH TEENAGER ALEX Dunne is officially making the step up to Formula 3.

MP Motorsport have confirmed that the 18-year-old will join the Dutch team for the 2024 campaign.

Dunne takes MP’s third seat, joining fellow F3 rookies and new Red Bull juniors Kacper Sztuka and Tim Tramnitz for the championship, which is two tiers below Formula One.

“I’m thrilled to start my first full season of FIA F3 with MP Motorsport,” Dunne said.

“They are proven winners in every category that they compete in, and I’m sure that they will use their experience to help me build on my initial experiences with the F3 car in the post-season FIA F3 test at Imola and then at Macau.

“I will be up against the best drivers at this level of single-seater racing, but that’s what I’m here for. I relish the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get started.”

BREAKING: Alex Dunne signs with @OfficialMPteam ✍️



The Irish driver completes the Dutch squad’s 2024 roster ✔️#F3 #RoadToF1 pic.twitter.com/mq8ty0itZI — Formula 3 (@Formula3) February 5, 2024

Offaly native Dunne finished second in the 2023 GB3 Championship — winning five races in his first season — and took part in post-season F3 testing with Hitech Pulse-Eight.

He made his single seater racing debut in 2021, and went on to impress through the F4 ranks. In his first taste of F3 action, Dunne topped the final test of 2023 at Imola.

“We are truly excited to welcome Alex to our FIA F3 team,” Team Principal of MP, Sander Dorsman, added.

“He has had an outstanding year in GB3 and then, fresh into an FIA F3 car, proved his innate pace at Imola and Macau. His Macau performance in particular was hard to overlook, so we were happy to pounce and snap him up for our final FIA F3 seat.

“Along with Tim and Kacper, we will have three very quick young drivers all eager to prove their point. I’m confident that they will all shine in their debut seasons.”