This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They run the club the right way' - Ferguson hails Bayern structure amid United struggles

The Old Trafford side could take some lessons from the Bundesliga giants.

By The42 Team Monday 27 May 2019, 7:53 AM
1 hour ago 1,934 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4655099
Fergie was back at the Theatre of Dreams yesterday.
Fergie was back at the Theatre of Dreams yesterday.
Fergie was back at the Theatre of Dreams yesterday.

ALEX FERGUSON PRAISED Bayern Munich’s footballing structure as the former Manchester United manager lauded the club’s links to their past.

While United have struggled since Ferguson departed in 2013 – failing to win the Premier League – Bayern continue to dominate the Bundesliga with seven successive titles.

United finished sixth in 2018-19 as they missed out on Champions League qualification, while the Red Devils are still searching for a director of football to assist manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And Ferguson hailed Bayern’s hierarchy, which is led by president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“They’re a great club. It’s a club run in the proper foundation of it,” Ferguson told MUTV prior to Sunday’s Treble Reunion game, which United won 5-0 at Old Trafford.

“Former players who run it really, Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, they run the club in the right way and they are always winning the league in Germany. They’re a great club.”

Solskjaer and United are facing a big off-season after finishing 32 points adrift of rivals and champions Manchester City.

Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have already announced their departures, while there is uncertainty over Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez.

Jaap Stam, who won three consecutive Premier League trophies in three years in Manchester, said Solskjaer has to make some “hard decisions” in his quest to restore glory.

“I think we definitely could do with some more quality up front, in midfield and the back four as well,” Stam told Sky Sports News.

“You want a squad that is competitive towards each other. Everyone needs to push each other to get the maximum out of everyone – to achieve something.

“As manager and as a club you need to have a look at that. After the last couple of seasons and how everything is going, I think it is good to re-evaluate everything in the team.

“Look at the players, what they have done and what they have achieved. Even players who have a contract for another three or four seasons – you need to make your choices towards them and what you want to do with them.

“At the end of the day the most important thing is to achieve the goals you set out, sometimes you need to make hard decisions to do that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie