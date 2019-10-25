Saracens to face Munster without the European Player of the Year

SARACENS FULLBACK ALEX Goode has been ruled out for up to four months due to a pectoral tear.

The European Player of the Year did the damage in Sarries’ 27-25 defeat to Northampton Saints in their Premiership opener at Allianz Park last Saturday.

Goode underwent successful surgery, with the 31-year-old Englishman now expected to be out of action until the end of February.

That means he’ll miss his side’s European Champions Cup double-header against Munster. The teams will meet at Thomond Park on 7 December, before squaring off in the return fixture on 14 December at Allianz Park.

Saracens hooker Kapeli Pifeleti will be sidelined for around 10 weeks after suffering a knee injury against Northampton.

Captain Brad Barritt, Juan Figallo and Mike Rhodes will be among the other absentees for the Premiership and European champions when they face Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

