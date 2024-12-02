Alex Nankivell signs new contract with Munster

ALEX NANKIVELL HAS signed a two-year extension to his Munster contract, keeping him at the province until at least 2027.

The centre has made a strong impression since joining from the Chiefs in 2023, establishing himself as a key member of the squad.

Nankivell, 28, scored three tries across 19 appearances in his debut season and has now played 22 games for Munster.

The New Zealander previously represented the Maori All Blacks before moving to Ireland.

In other news, Munster captain Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Peter O’Mahony have all returned to the province following the conclusion of Ireland’s autumn international campaign.

Munster are at home to Stade Francais on Saturday as the new Champions Cup season kicks-off.

Nankivell (hip), Shane Daly (leg) and Thaakir Abrahams (thigh) are all available after returning from injury in Saturday’s URC win against the Lions, where Mike Haley was removed as a precaution having passed all HIA tests.

Jean Kleyn will not be involved as he continues to rehab a neck injury, while Oli Jager is nearing a return to full training as he steps up his recovery from a neck problem.

Liam Coombes (leg) made his return for Munster A last Friday and came through the game with no issues.

Edwin Edogbo (Achilles) is targeting a return to training in the New Year.

There was no fresh update on Seán O’Brien (leg), Diarmuid Kilgallen (wrist), Jeremy Loughman (hip), Josh Wycherley (neck), Mark Donnelly (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), Patrick Campbell (shoulder), Cian Hurley (knee), Edwin Edogbo (Achilles) or Roman Salanoa (knee).