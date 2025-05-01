Kerry make six changes for Munster football final against Clare

KERRY BOSS JACK O’Connor has made six changes for Sunday’s Munster senior football final against Clare.

Shane Murphy starts in goal, replacing Shane Ryan, who was injured in last month’s semi-final win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Paudie Clifford is another notable absentee; suspended following his red card in that game, which finished 3-21 to 1-25 after extra time.

Notably, the entire half-forward line is changed. Tony Brosnan, Seán O’Shea and Míchéal Burns start ahead of Clifford, Ruairí Murphy and Graham O’Sullivan.

Tom O’Sullivan and Mike Breen also return to the starting team, coming in for Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley in defence. Morley and Ruairí Murphy are the only two of those who drop out of the team, named on the bench.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday is 1.45pm [live on RTÉ 2], as Kerry and Clare meet in the Munster showpiece for the third year in-a-row.

The Kingdom are aiming for a fifth consecutive title, while Peter Keane will be hoping to mastermind an upset against his former side as Clare chase their first provincial crown since 1992.

Kerry (v Clare)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Míchéal Burns (Dr Crokes)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle).