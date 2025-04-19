Kerry narrowly hold off Cork heroics to return to Munster final after extra-time battle

Kerry 3-21

Cork 1-25

(After extra-time)

CORK FELL AGONISINGLY short in their attempt to dethrone the Munster champions, as Kerry held on after an extra-time epic to return to the final where they will face Clare once again.

A Chris Óg Jones goal and late Eoghan McSweeney equaliser helped Cork claw back from seven points down and force extra-time. Jones had another goal chance at the start of extra-time which produced a brilliant save from Kerry substitute goalkeeper Shane Murphy.

Cork dominated possession in the early stages of extra-time but were guilty of wayward shooting. The Rebels then lost defender Seán Brady to a straight red card while Kerry had also lost Paudie Clifford to a sending off in normal time.

David Clifford kicked the first score of extra-time from a free before adding a superb two-pointer moments later. Jones reduced the gap to two with a free at the other end, and that remained the margin as the sides retreated for the break.

Jones found the target again after the restart to leave the minimum between the teams before McSweeney swung over a crucial two-pointer to shift the momentum in Cork’s favour.

Killian Spillane quickly levelled matters but Cork edged ahead again through Conor Cahalane .

But the final twist came from the boot of Joe O’Connor who booted a fabulous shot into the roof of the Cork net, putting two between them. Cahalane broke through for a goal chance from the next attack but pulled his shot and brushed the paint of the post as the ball fizzed wide.

Cathail O’Mahony had two two-pointer efforts but both sailed wide as Kerry squeezed over the line.

