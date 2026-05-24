Kerry secure Munster three-in-a-row after hard-fought win over Waterford

KERRY WERE CROWNED TG4 Munster senior football champions for the third year in succession after a hard-fought one-point victory over a spirited Waterford side at Kilmallock GAA grounds.
In many ways, Kerry had to be extremely thankful to the brilliance of goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger, who saved from point-blank at the death to deny Laura Cusack what surely would have been the winning goal.
A hugely entertaining first half saw the sides share three goals in a whirlwind opening 30 minutes.
Niamh Carmody and Karen McGrath shared early scores before the first goal of the game arrived in the third minute after a lightning Kerry move involving Carmody and Niamh Ní Chonchuir saw Leah McMahon palm to the back of the Waterford net.
KellyAnn Hogan replied with a free but then, in the eighth minute came Waterford’s opening goal when Katie Murray finished after a brilliant run and pass from Aine O’Neill.
We didn’t have to wait long for Kerry’s second goal, and it came in the 10th minute after a brilliant move involving Anna Galvin and Mary O’Connell who passed across goal and Emma Costello raced in to volley past Katelyn Gardner.
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Hogan replied with a point for Waterford, but Bolger had to save from Clare Walsh, and frees from Hogan and a Brid McMaugh special from downtown pushed Waterford 1-6 to 2-1 ahead.
Siofra O’Shea got three on the bounce for the winners (two frees), Hogan replied from a free after a Kerry breach, and with Kerry’s Jadyn Lucey (free) and Lauren McGregor trading scores, the sides went in level at half time, 2-5 to 1-8.
Bolger was forced into a superb block from Emma Murray three minutes into the second half before Murray and O’Shea (free) traded scores. McGregor had a chance of a goal but shot straight at Bolger. Katie Murray did reply to push the Déise one ahead, 2-5 to 1-9.
O’Shea levelled matters with a free, but Katie Murray raised another white flag for Waterford. Drama followed when Kerry’s Niamh Carmody was sent to the bin, while Roisin Rahilly scored a neat point and McMaugh replied straight afterwards.
Aishling O’Connell was denied a goal for a small square infringement, but Siofra O’Shea wasn’t to be denied when she slotted over to level the contest.
With both sides looking for a winner it was Kerry that came up trumps when substitute Danielle O’Leary slotted over, although the winners will be thankful to Bolger who saved them with her last-ditch wonder save.
As Munster champions, Kerry now go into Group 2 of the All-Ireland series with Kildare and Tipperary whilst Waterford go into Group 1 and will face Armagh and Cork.
Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea 0-5 (3f), L McMahon 1-0, E Costello 1-0, J Lucey 0-1f, N Carmody 0-1, R Rahilly 0-1, D O’Leary 0-1.
Scorers for Waterford: KA Hogan 0-5 (4f), K Murray 1-1, B McMaugh 0-2, K McGrath 0-1, L McGregor 0-1, E Murray 0-1.
KERRY: M E Bolger; R Rahilly, D Kearney, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, A Dillane; A Galvin, M O’Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, C Evans; J Lucey, L McMahon, S O’Shea.
Subs: D O’Leary for J Lucey (HT), E McGlynn for L McMahon (51).
WATERFORD: K Gardner; C Murray, L Mulcahy, R Browne; C Walsh, R Casey, K McGrath; E Murray E Power; Á O’Neill, K Hogan, K Murray; M Daly, B McMaugh, L McGregor.
Subs: C Fennell for M Daly (49), L Ní Harta for E Power (56), L Cusack for A O’Neill (60).
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Kerry secure Munster three-in-a-row after hard-fought win over Waterford
Kerry 2-9
Waterford 1-11
KERRY WERE CROWNED TG4 Munster senior football champions for the third year in succession after a hard-fought one-point victory over a spirited Waterford side at Kilmallock GAA grounds.
In many ways, Kerry had to be extremely thankful to the brilliance of goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger, who saved from point-blank at the death to deny Laura Cusack what surely would have been the winning goal.
A hugely entertaining first half saw the sides share three goals in a whirlwind opening 30 minutes.
Niamh Carmody and Karen McGrath shared early scores before the first goal of the game arrived in the third minute after a lightning Kerry move involving Carmody and Niamh Ní Chonchuir saw Leah McMahon palm to the back of the Waterford net.
KellyAnn Hogan replied with a free but then, in the eighth minute came Waterford’s opening goal when Katie Murray finished after a brilliant run and pass from Aine O’Neill.
We didn’t have to wait long for Kerry’s second goal, and it came in the 10th minute after a brilliant move involving Anna Galvin and Mary O’Connell who passed across goal and Emma Costello raced in to volley past Katelyn Gardner.
Hogan replied with a point for Waterford, but Bolger had to save from Clare Walsh, and frees from Hogan and a Brid McMaugh special from downtown pushed Waterford 1-6 to 2-1 ahead.
Siofra O’Shea got three on the bounce for the winners (two frees), Hogan replied from a free after a Kerry breach, and with Kerry’s Jadyn Lucey (free) and Lauren McGregor trading scores, the sides went in level at half time, 2-5 to 1-8.
Bolger was forced into a superb block from Emma Murray three minutes into the second half before Murray and O’Shea (free) traded scores. McGregor had a chance of a goal but shot straight at Bolger. Katie Murray did reply to push the Déise one ahead, 2-5 to 1-9.
O’Shea levelled matters with a free, but Katie Murray raised another white flag for Waterford. Drama followed when Kerry’s Niamh Carmody was sent to the bin, while Roisin Rahilly scored a neat point and McMaugh replied straight afterwards.
Aishling O’Connell was denied a goal for a small square infringement, but Siofra O’Shea wasn’t to be denied when she slotted over to level the contest.
With both sides looking for a winner it was Kerry that came up trumps when substitute Danielle O’Leary slotted over, although the winners will be thankful to Bolger who saved them with her last-ditch wonder save.
As Munster champions, Kerry now go into Group 2 of the All-Ireland series with Kildare and Tipperary whilst Waterford go into Group 1 and will face Armagh and Cork.
Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea 0-5 (3f), L McMahon 1-0, E Costello 1-0, J Lucey 0-1f, N Carmody 0-1, R Rahilly 0-1, D O’Leary 0-1.
Scorers for Waterford: KA Hogan 0-5 (4f), K Murray 1-1, B McMaugh 0-2, K McGrath 0-1, L McGregor 0-1, E Murray 0-1.
KERRY: M E Bolger; R Rahilly, D Kearney, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, A Dillane; A Galvin, M O’Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, C Evans; J Lucey, L McMahon, S O’Shea.
Subs: D O’Leary for J Lucey (HT), E McGlynn for L McMahon (51).
WATERFORD: K Gardner; C Murray, L Mulcahy, R Browne; C Walsh, R Casey, K McGrath; E Murray E Power; Á O’Neill, K Hogan, K Murray; M Daly, B McMaugh, L McGregor.
Subs: C Fennell for M Daly (49), L Ní Harta for E Power (56), L Cusack for A O’Neill (60).
Referee: Conor McCarthy (Cork).
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