Galway reach 10th Connacht final in a row after nine-point win over Roscommon

Galway 1-24

Roscommon 0-18

John Fallon reports at Pearse Stadium

MIDFIELDERS PAUL CONROY and John Maher led the way as Galway advanced to their tenth Connacht SFC final in a row when they eased to victory over Roscommon in Salthill in front of a crowd of 10,573.

The midfield dominance gave a Galway attack without the injured Shane Walsh ample possession which they used well, with Rob Finnerty picking off 0-8, six of them from play in an outstanding display.

Galway, backed by the slight breeze, led by 1-12 to 0-7 at the break with Footballer of the Year Conroy leading the way with a couple of two-pointers and another point from play, with his midfield partner Maher also fisting a point.

There was little between them in the opening quarter with Ruaidhri Fallon and Diarmuid Murtagh pointing for Roscommon to draw them level at 0-4 apiece after 18 minutes.

But then Galway, and in particular Matthew Tierney, took over. A fisted effort from Galway captain Sean Kelly came back off a post and Tierney pounced from close range to drill the ball low into the bottom right corner.

The Oughterard clubman then pointed a mark before landing a two-pointer from the right to push the Tribesmen 1-7 to 0-4 in front after 21 minutes.

Ben O’Carroll responded for Roscommon before Conroy hit the first of his two-pointers. Diarmuid Murtagh and Maher exchanged points and the hard-working O’Carroll got his second, but Galway finished strongly when Conroy landed another two-pointer to lead by eight at the break.

Finnerty, who had got a couple of early points for Galway, extended their lead when he landed two more after the restart, although they were cancelled by a two-pointer from Ciaráin Murtagh before his younger brother Diarmuid also hit a two-pointer.

Ciaráin Murtagh followed with an effort from play to cut the gap to 1-15 to 0-12 after 44 minutes before a sustained period of Galway possession resulted in points from Maher and Cillian McDaid.

Donie Smith hit a two-pointer for Roscommon after coming on and O’Carroll, their best player, got his third point to reduce the margin to 1-18 to 0-15 with 17 minutes left, but Finnerty responded for Galway with a free and one from play to push the lead out to eight.

Galway brought on Damien Comer as skipper Kelly limped off after a tackle and they continued to dominate with Finnerty taking his haul to 0-8 as the Tribesmen advanced to the Connacht final against Mayo.

Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 0-8 (0-2f), Matthew Tierney 1-3 (1 2pt, 0-1m), Paul Conroy 0-5 (2 2pt), Cillian McDaid 0-3, John Maher 0-2, Dylan McHugh 0-2, Liam Silke 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-5 (1 2pt, 0-2f), Ciarain Murtagh 0-4 (1 2pt, 0-1f), Ben O’Carroll 0-3, Donie Smith 0-2 (1 2pt), Ruaidhri Fallon 0-1m, Colm Neary 0-1, Shane Killoran 0-1, Senan Lambe 0-1.

Galway:

1.Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Sean Fitzgerald (Barna), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

19. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arainn), 7. Liam Silke (Corofin), 5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin),

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. John Maher (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 11. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbeyknockmoy), Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

13. Matthew Thompson (Salthill/Knocknacarra), Rob Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 12. Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)).

Substitutes:

26. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for Kelly (57)

17. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for McDaid (59)

20. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for McHugh (63)

23. Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for Finnerty (67)

22. Sam O’Neill (St James’) for Thompson (67).

Roscommon:

1.Conor Carroll (Oranmore/Maree)

20. Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s), 6. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), 4. Niall Higgins (Navan O’Mahonys)

5. Ruaidhri Fallon (St Brigid’s), 3. David Murray (Padraig Pearses), 7. Colm Neary (Strokestown)

8. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s), 9. Shane Cunnane (St Brigid’s)

10. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael), 15. Cian McKeon (Boyle), 11. Enda Smith (Boyle)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 14. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s), 12. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s).

Substitutes:

24. Shane Killoran (Elphin) for McKeon (10-15)

21. Keith Doyle (St Dominic’s) for Higgins (half-time)

22. Daire Cregg (Boyle) for Harney (half-time)

23. Donie Smith (Boyle) for McKeon (43)

25. Conor Cox (Eire Og) for E Smith (50)

24. Killoran for Nolan (57)

17. Senan Lambe (Roscommon Gaels) for Neary (62)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).

