BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Advertisement

Man United's recent signing Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19

The deadline-day signing from Porto impressed in his debut for the Red Devils at Paris St Germain last week.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 11:38 AM
33 minutes ago 844 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5248100

MANCHESTER UNITED NEW boy Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

britain-soccer-premier-league The Brazilian full-back has made one appearance for his new club since arriving. Source: Alex Pantling

The deadline-day signing from Porto impressed in his debut for the Red Devils last week at Paris St Germain, where he helped the side to a 2-1 win in their Champions League opener.

But Telles was conspicuous by his absence from the squad for United’s draw with Chelsea at the weekend, just as he was following Wednesday’s 5-0 Group H win against RB Leipzig.

Asked about the Brazil international’s situation, Solskjaer said: “Telles has tested positive for coronavirus.

“He’s been out for a few days, no symptoms though so he’ll be fine, back soon.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie