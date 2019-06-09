Ireland's Alex Wright books Olympic spot with personal best in Spain

ALEX WRIGHT HAS become the latest member of Team Ireland to book their place at the 2020 Olympic Games after his personal best performance in Spain on Sunday.

Ireland's Alex Wright. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The 20km race walker finished in a time of 1:20:50 to secure his place at next summer’s Games in Tokyo.

The Leevale Athletics Club competitor finished just under the Tokyo qualifying standard time of 1:21:00.

Wright was competing at Gran Premio Cantones De La Coruna on Sunday morning, which was won by Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi in a time of 1:17:41.

Cian McManamon was the only other Irish competitor in the field, but did not finish.

Italy’s Massimo Stano finished in the runners-up position (1:17:45) and another Japanese athlete, Yusuke Suzuki, finished third (1:17:54).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!