This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Alex Wright books Olympic spot with personal best in Spain

The 20km race walker finished in a time of 1:20:50 on Sunday, just inside the qualifying standard time.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 2:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,097 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4674686

ALEX WRIGHT HAS become the latest member of Team Ireland to book their place at the 2020 Olympic Games after his personal best performance in Spain on Sunday.

Alex Wright Ireland's Alex Wright. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The 20km race walker finished in a time of 1:20:50 to secure his place at next summer’s Games in Tokyo.

The Leevale Athletics Club competitor finished just under the Tokyo qualifying standard time of 1:21:00.

Wright was competing at Gran Premio Cantones De La Coruna on Sunday morning, which was won by Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi in a time of 1:17:41.

Cian McManamon was the only other Irish competitor in the field, but did not finish.

Italy’s Massimo Stano finished in the runners-up position (1:17:45) and another Japanese athlete, Yusuke Suzuki, finished third (1:17:54).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie