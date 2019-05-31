This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We'll be unstoppable' - Alexander-Arnold says first trophy will lead to Liverpool dominance

A Champions League win could lead to a period of sustained success for the Reds, according to one of their young stars.

By The42 Team Friday 31 May 2019, 8:09 AM
37 minutes ago 1,045 Views 7 Comments
TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD believes Liverpool will become “unstoppable” once they secure their first piece of silverware under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday looking to deliver the club’s first trophy since 2012.

Klopp’s men managed to secure 97 points in the Premier League this season, but fell short to champions Manchester City.

But Alexander-Arnold feels a title could lead to a period of sustained success for Liverpool.

“This team is good enough to win leagues, to win Champions Leagues,” the full-back told ESPN.

“We’ve shown that across the last two seasons especially and we just need to get over the line now.

“I’m sure as soon as we get one, we’ll be unstoppable and that’s the focus for us – becoming a formidable team that is unbreakable.”

Liverpool are in the Champions League final for the second straight season, having suffered a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid last year in what was a bit of a surprise run to the showpiece event.  

But Alexander-Arnold, 20, thinks Liverpool are ready to take on the challenge of playing in another final, with the experience of being there last season providing a boost for a side he believes are now “more complete.” 

“This time we know what it’s all about, we understand everything around the game so we’ll be more prepared in that respect,” he said.

“We’re a more complete team. During the course of this season, we’ve shown a variety of ways to win and to conduct ourselves. When we score first, we’re very hard to break down. If we need a late goal, we can produce it. If we need to manage a period of a game and take the sting out of it, we know what to do.

“If we’re not at 100 per cent, Spurs can hurt us, but we will be leaving everything we’ve got on that pitch.”

