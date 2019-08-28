Ireland men's hockey coach resigns ahead of 2020 Olympic qualifiers

ALEXANDER COX HAS resigned from the Irish men’s hockey team, leaving the national side without a head coach just two months out from their make-or-break Olympic qualifier.

Hockey Ireland say they are “currently exploring a number of options” following Cox’s resignation after a little more than a year in the job.

The Dutch coach said last week that he would consider his position following Ireland’s relegation to the second tier of the European Championships.

Cox took the Irish job in August 2018 on a part-time basis alongside his role as head coach of Dutch club Kampong.

“After taking some time to reflect on the past year, and the goals we have both achieved and failed to achieve, I have come to the decision that it is best for me to step back from this role with the Irish men’s squad,” Cox said.

He added: “It has been a tough few weeks, but credit to the players and staff as they have given it their all at every stage. We just didn’t manage to pull together the result we felt we are capable of.

“At this time, I feel it is best for me to step back as coach so the team can have a fresh start towards the important Olympic qualifier.”

Ireland’s Olympic qualifiers will take place at either the end of October or the start of November.

