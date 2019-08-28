This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland men's hockey coach resigns ahead of 2020 Olympic qualifiers

Alexander Cox had been in the role for just over a year.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 10:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,403 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4785253
Cox: "A tough few weeks".
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Cox:
Cox: "A tough few weeks".
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ALEXANDER COX HAS resigned from the Irish men’s hockey team, leaving the national side without a head coach just two months out from their make-or-break Olympic qualifier.

Hockey Ireland say they are “currently exploring a number of options” following Cox’s resignation after a little more than a year in the job.

The Dutch coach said last week that he would consider his position following Ireland’s relegation to the second tier of the European Championships.

Cox took the Irish job in August 2018 on a part-time basis alongside his role as head coach of Dutch club Kampong.

“After taking some time to reflect on the past year, and the goals we have both achieved and failed to achieve, I have come to the decision that it is best for me to step back from this role with the Irish men’s squad,” Cox said.

He added: “It has been a tough few weeks, but credit to the players and staff as they have given it their all at every stage. We just didn’t manage to pull together the result we felt we are capable of.

“At this time, I feel it is best for me to step back as coach so the team can have a fresh start towards the important Olympic qualifier.”

Ireland’s Olympic qualifiers will take place at either the end of October or the start of November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie