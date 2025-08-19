Alexander Isak: 'When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue'

ALEXANDER ISAK HAS has said “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue” as he continues to seek a move away from Newcastle.

The Sweden striker, who has been the subject of a rejected bid from Liverpool, was not involved in Newcastle’s Premier League opener on Saturday as they failed to score in a goalless draw at Aston Villa, having been training alone after refusing to play in some pre-season matches.

On Tuesday the 25-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 42 games for the Magpies last season, was named in the PFA Premier League team of the season and used a social media post expressing his gratitude to address his situation.

“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken,” Isak wrote. “That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To act now as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”