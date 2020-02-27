This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Austrian forward Kogler joins Finn Harps

The 22-year-old arrives in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division from Grazer AK.

By Ben Blake Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 4:36 PM
40 minutes ago 583 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5024773
Alexander Kogler was with FC Wacker Innsbruck before joining Grazer AK.
Image: Finn Harps
Alexander Kogler was with FC Wacker Innsbruck before joining Grazer AK.
Alexander Kogler was with FC Wacker Innsbruck before joining Grazer AK.
Image: Finn Harps

FINN HARPS HAVE announced a deal to sign Austrian forward Alexander Kogler. 

The 22-year-old joins the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club from Austrian Second League club Grazer AK. 

With four points from their opening two matches this season, the Donegal side are away to Cork City tomorrow evening. 

Kogler is ineligible to play, however, as he is serving a suspension after receiving red in his final game for Grazer back in November. 

“Alex is a good player and more importantly a good lad, which is what we’re all about,” said Harps boss Ollie Horgan.

“He’ll hopefully give us something extra at that end of the pitch and help us get where we want to be.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie