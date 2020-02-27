Austrian forward Kogler joins Finn Harps

Alexander Kogler was with FC Wacker Innsbruck before joining Grazer AK.

Alexander Kogler was with FC Wacker Innsbruck before joining Grazer AK.

FINN HARPS HAVE announced a deal to sign Austrian forward Alexander Kogler.

The 22-year-old joins the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club from Austrian Second League club Grazer AK.

With four points from their opening two matches this season, the Donegal side are away to Cork City tomorrow evening.

Kogler is ineligible to play, however, as he is serving a suspension after receiving red in his final game for Grazer back in November.

“Alex is a good player and more importantly a good lad, which is what we’re all about,” said Harps boss Ollie Horgan.

“He’ll hopefully give us something extra at that end of the pitch and help us get where we want to be.”

