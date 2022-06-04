Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 4 June 2022
Alexander Zverev says injury suffered against Rafael Nadal is ‘very serious’

The world number three’s participation at Wimbledon this month is in major doubt following the incident in Paris.

ALEXANDER ZVEREV HAS said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is “very serious”.

The world number three’s participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set.

Zverev left the court in a wheelchair and returned on crutches to confirm to the umpire that he could not continue.

In a video message on Twitter, the 25-year-old German said: “A very difficult moment for me today on the court.

“Obviously a fantastic match until what happened, happened.

“It looks like I have a very serious injury. But the medical team and the doctors are still checking on it.”

The score was 7-6 (8) 6-6 in Nadal’s favour when Zverev left the court after falling awkwardly on the baseline, sending the Spaniard – 13 times a winner in Paris – through to his 14th Roland Garros final where he will meet Norway’s Casper Ruud.

“I want to congratulate Rafa, obviously,” added Zverev. “It’s an incredible achievement, a 14th final, and hopefully he can go all the way and make some more history.”

