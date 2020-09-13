This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

'It’s only the press that says I’m not happy' - Lacazette wants Arsenal stay amid Atletico Madrid links

Yesterday saw the Frenchman score the first goal of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 1:18 PM
5 minutes ago 55 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5203666
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with Lacazette yesterday.
Image: Paul Childs
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with Lacazette yesterday.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta with Lacazette yesterday.
Image: Paul Childs

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE INSISTS he is “really happy” at Arsenal after helping the Gunners kick off the new Premier League season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Fulham.

Summer signings Willian and Gabriel both starred on their Arsenal debuts at Craven Cottage, the former Chelsea playmaker finishing with three assists while the ex-Lille defender headed home his side’s second.

Lacazette had opened the scoring in the eighth minute when he capitalised on a loose ball, with strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adding Arsenal’s third before the hour mark.

Lacazette has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid but the French forward dismissed any suggestions he is unhappy at the Emirates Stadium.

“I am really happy,” he told the club website after the game.

It’s only the press that says I’m not happy. From the beginning I’ve said I am happy at Arsenal and I want to play and win titles.

On the performance itself, Lacazette added: “Yes, it was the best way to start the season. We wanted to win today and get the clean sheet.

“Defensively I think we did some good stuff and respected what the coach wanted. At the end, we won so everyone is happy today.”

He said: “I really liked us first half, but second half not so much. The second goal is really weak on our behalf – a set-play goal and a real weakness in terms of they load a lot of players underneath the bar and we just didn’t see much fight there at that moment.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It was a poor goal to concede. In this division, if we’re expected to score three goals to win or get draws out of games, it’s going to be pretty tough for us, certainly against teams like Arsenal who have the quality they have.

“I think you’re right, there are some positives, but when you’re on a 3-0 loss there’s some negatives as well.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, keep improving and keep understanding where we need to get better, and go from there.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie