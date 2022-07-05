Spain sweat on fitness of Ballon d'Or winner on eve of Euro 2022

SPAIN ARE SWEATING on the fitness of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas on the eve of Euro 2022.

The tournament kicks off tomorrow night in England, when the hosts face Austria at Old Trafford [KO 8pm, live on RTÉ and BBC].

Spain, one of the favourites for the tournament, open their bid against Finland on Friday in Milton Keynes, though could be dealt a significant blow in the coming days.

Star player Putellas’ involvement is in doubt after the Barcelona midfield maestro sustained an injury in training today.

Advertisement

A statement from Spain this afternoon read: “Alexia Putellas suffered a sprain in her left knee during the session on Tuesday, July 5.

“Medical tests will determine the extent of the injury.”

🔴 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 I Alexia Putellas ha sufrido una entorsis en su rodilla izquierda durante la sesión de este martes 5 de julio.



➡️ Las pruebas médicas determinarán el alcance de la lesión. pic.twitter.com/243LLVc39c — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) July 5, 2022

Putellas is the heartbeat of this Spain team, made up of mostly Barca and Real Madrid players. She pulls the strings and makes them tick, so her absence would be devastating for their Euro hopes.

Spain — who will face record eight-time champions Germany and 2017 runners-up Denmark in Group B after the Finns — are also without injured star forward Jennifer Hermoso.

Hermoso, who recently signed for Mexican club Pachuca from Barca, was ruled out of the tournament last week with a knee injury suffered shortly after joining up with the group.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

- Additional reporting – © AFP 2022