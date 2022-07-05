Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
Advertisement

Spain sweat on fitness of Ballon d'Or winner on eve of Euro 2022

Alexia Putellas sustained a knee injury in training today.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 5:22 PM
1 hour ago 940 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5808492
Concern: Alexia Putellas.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Concern: Alexia Putellas.
Concern: Alexia Putellas.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SPAIN ARE SWEATING on the fitness of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas on the eve of Euro 2022.

The tournament kicks off tomorrow night in England, when the hosts face Austria at Old Trafford [KO 8pm, live on RTÉ and BBC].

Spain, one of the favourites for the tournament, open their bid against Finland on Friday in Milton Keynes, though could be dealt a significant blow in the coming days.

Star player Putellas’ involvement is in doubt after the Barcelona midfield maestro sustained an injury in training today.

A statement from Spain this afternoon read: “Alexia Putellas suffered a sprain in her left knee during the session on Tuesday, July 5.

“Medical tests will determine the extent of the injury.”

Putellas is the heartbeat of this Spain team, made up of mostly Barca and Real Madrid players. She pulls the strings and makes them tick, so her absence would be devastating for their Euro hopes.

Spain — who will face record eight-time champions Germany and 2017 runners-up Denmark in Group B after the Finns — are also without injured star forward Jennifer Hermoso.

Hermoso, who recently signed for Mexican club Pachuca from Barca, was ruled out of the tournament last week with a knee injury suffered shortly after joining up with the group.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

- Additional reporting – © AFP 2022 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie