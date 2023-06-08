Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Alexis Mac Allister.
# rebuild
Liverpool sign World Cup-winning Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister
The 24-year-old is understood to have signed a five-year contract.
57 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEGUN the rebuild of their midfield with the signing of Brighton’s World Cup-winning Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister.

A fee has not been disclosed but it is understood the 24-year-old had a release clause – believed to be around €52 million – in a contract he only signed in October.

It is understood the Argentinian has signed a five-year contract.

Mac Allister has been on the club’s radar prior to his move to the Seagulls in 2019 but the club felt his development was still in its early stages, although his versatility to play in several positions was a key factor in their interest.

He was subsequently identified as a key target prior to the winter World Cup in Qatar, in which he played a key part in Argentina’s victory, and Liverpool were keen to secure his services to avoid a bidding war.

Mac Allister’s age and his career appearances (160) fit in with the demographics of some of the club’s most successful signings like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Roberto Firmino and represent the start of an overhaul of a midfield which lost James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of their contracts.

