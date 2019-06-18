This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'For six weeks I felt worse than I ever have before' - Sanchez relieved to find form for Chile

The Manchester United attacker bounced back to have a hand in two goals as his side strolled to victory over Japan in Sao Paulo.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 2:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,499 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4687500

CHILE COACH REINALDO Rueda believes Alexis Sanchez is on the “right track” after the attacker scored in a 4-0 win over Japan on Monday.

Sanchez scored for the first time since January when he diverted home from close range with a diving header and registered an assist in the two-time defending Copa America champions’ victory in Sao Paulo.

The Manchester United attacker was sidelined late during the Premier League season with a knee injury, but was on the scoresheet in his first appearance since early May.

Rueda was pleased with what he saw from Sanchez, who netted just twice in 27 games for United in 2018-19.

“He’s on the right track. We wanted to reserve him for the next games, but he’s recovered well,” he told a news conference.

Alexis admitted that he has not had it easy in recent months, but was delighted to play a big role for his country.

“For six weeks I felt worse than I ever have before,” he said. “I struggled in the first half as I felt stifled but in the second half I was more relaxed and played with more freedom and excitement.”

Fellow Chile star Arturo Vidal was also singing the United attacker for his impact after an arduous campaign on the domestic front.

“Alexis needed the goal. He had a difficult year and this gives him confidence,” the Barcelona midfielder said of his long-time team-mate .

“We must focus from now on that game. We know that if we keep improving we can be a very dangerous team.”

Chile started their title defence in style as Eduardo Vargas netted a brace to go with goals from Erick Pulgar and Sanchez.

Rueda was happy with his team, who moved top of Group C ahead of Uruguay.

“Chile have very experienced players, they know each other very well, with a base of many years,” he said.

“The current champions usually make a bad debut, but we worked hard not to suffer with that.”

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie